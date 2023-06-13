New water taxi operator ordered to join “wait your turn” system

Dear Editor,

It has come to my attention that the new water taxi operator was ordered by MARAD and the Chairman of Region 3 that it will need to join the “wait your turn” system. This water taxi recently started operating and offered fixed departures at a fare of $500. Leguan water taxi operators have been overcharging passengers for the longest while. Passengers pay $1000 even if the boat is full.

Where was MARAD and the chairman when passengers were complaining? This new water taxi operator offered additional flexibility for those needing to commute outside of ferry service hours. When did government become so corrupt that they bend to those who price gouge passengers? Not to mention this water taxi also provided free service to government workers on the island.

The operator has indicated that they will suspend all services. And again Leguan goes 10 steps back in the past. Why spend hundreds of millions on a new stelling without addressing the transport issue?

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)