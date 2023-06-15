President reiterates CARICOM food production advantage

President Irfaan Ali on Tuesday said that CARICOM has the competitive advantage to position its food market as high-value and specialised.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, he told investors and key enablers virtually at the Carib-bean Agri-Food Investors Conference that countries need to create a structure, where agriculture production is one component of a “highly integrated food production system”.

It was the latest of admonitions by Ali about the regional potential although there is growing concern that none of these fora is yielding substantial investments and results in the drive to cut the CARICOM import bill and enhance food security.