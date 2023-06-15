US Embassy, NGO in medical outreach at Matthews Ridge 

On June 10, members of the United States Embassy and the non-governmental organization, Guyana Medical Relief, conducted a medical outreach for residents in Matthews Ridge, Region 1.

In attendance was US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, and Regional Vice Chairperson Annansha Peters, a statement yesterday from the embassy said.

The statement said that the US Embassy collaborated with the NGO Guyana Medical Relief to provide medical assistance and services for over 200 residents of Matthews Ridge. Residents received general health care support and specialty care such as ophthalmology care, dental care, and blood testing. These essential services help to improve the quality of life for residents by providing them with safe and accessible health care.

This collaboration highlights the U.S. Embassy’s initiatives and commitment to strengthen partnerships within local communities and work with the Government of Guyana to support enhanced public health for the people of Guyana.