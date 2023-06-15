Confident Peterson-Griffith departs for Malta

Brimming with confidence, Guyana’s leading strongman, Carlos Petterson-Grifith departed for Malta to compete at this year’s edition of the IPF World Classic Open Powerlifting Championship.

According to a release, the 93kg behemoth will spring into action from tomorrow at around 07:00hrs at the championship venue, the Intercontinental Arena Conference Centre.

The release stated that the competition will be of the highest calibre and is set to attract athletes from 65 nations, with over 400 lifters, 37 referees, and 257 other officials, making it the largest and most diverse participation in any Open Classic World Championship ever.