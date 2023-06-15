Dindyal in exalted company

When batting prodigy Marvin Dindyal walks out to spin the toss at the commencement of the 2023 Regional U-19 cricket tournament in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, he will become the 16th player from Guyana’s oldest cricket club to captain the land of the majestic Kaieteur Falls at the Regional U19 level.

The first GCC disciple to captain the Land of Many Waters was Faoud Bacchus. Bacchus was the man calling plays when Barbados hosted the 1972 Benson & Hedges tournament.

Bacchus was also the man in charge the following year, 1973, when St. Lucia hosted the Benson & Hedges championships.