Pollard, Pooran sign on for MI New York

NEW YORK CITY, Jun 14, CMC – MI New York have signed former West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard to lead the franchise for the inaugural Major League Cricket season starting next month.

Pollard’s side will include fellow Trinidadian Nicholas Pooran who succeeded him as captain of the international side, but who subsequently quit the post less than a year later, following West Indies’ horror show at the T20 World Qualifiers last November Down Under.

The duo, along with Afghan superstar leg-spinner Rashid Khan, New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult and marquee South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada, were among nine players announced on Wednesday to complete the roster for the July 13-30 campaign scheduled for two venues in Texas. Former South Africa international Robin Peterson will serve as head coach while former Sri Lanka fast-bowling star Lasith Malinga has signed on as bowling coach.

“We are thrilled to unveil team MI New York in the upcoming Major League Cricket season,” said Mumbai Indians owner, Akash M. Ambani.

“Stalwart Pollard is leading the team which has international superstars Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, and Kagiso Rabada. It is an extraordinary line-up of youth, experience, and power.

“Further, we have exciting talent in the form of Tim David and Brevis, while Jason Behrendorff and David Wiese are proven performers.

“Combined with the exceptional skills of our local US players, we are confident that MI New York will raise the bar of competition in the cricket ecosystem of the US. We are dedicated to providing our fans with the quintessential MI brand of cricket.”

Pollard has been a feature of the Mumbai brand over the last decade, the 36-year-old having represented Indians in the Indian Premier League for 13 seasons before retiring last year.

Left-hander Pooran, meanwhile, also turned out for the brand in the International League T20 when he campaigned for MI Emirates.

Exiled West Indies stars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will also play in the MLC season, having earlier this week signed for Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Russell and Narine are also part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20.

“We have assembled a strong and talented team for the debut season of MLC, who can compete at the highest level and bring joy to cricket fans around the world,” said Knight Riders chief executive, Venky Mysore.

“The Knight Riders group is poised to make a significant contribution to the growth of cricket in the United States and to bring our unique brand of cricket to new audiences around the world.”

Four other teams – Texas Super Kings, Seattle Orcas, Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns – will also do battle in the tournament.