Lower commodity prices, reduced exports slash the region’s US exports…IDB Report

In a period when Guyana’s export value leapt by 89.5% compared to 24.3% for the comparable period last year, the remainder of much of the rest of Latin America and the Caribbean fared comparatively badly, according to a new study recently released by the Inter -American Development. (IDB)

While the study reportedly contained no figures for Jamaica, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago this year, (the three Caribbean countries reportedly registered 28.4, 13.2 and 46.2 per cent, respectively, last year) it, nonetheless, reflected an overall pointed sluggishness in the value of goods exported from Latin America and the Caribbean to the United States.