Matthew Gaul is bringing business ideas together

It is almost certainly not by accident that the realization of Guyana’s protracted ‘oil and gas’ dream would appear to be coinciding with the emergence of an entrepreneurial spirit that is beginning to infect increasing numbers of young Guyanese, causing them, in many instances to shift career choices and to begin to take their minds down pathways that, hitherto, may well never have previously crossed their minds. Bishops High School and University of Guyana Alumnus Matthew Gaul would appear to be making a modest but promising start down that road. It didn’t begin that way.