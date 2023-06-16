Up and running: Amaya’s Pasteurized Milk is now in the Supermarkets

More than two years ago an article published in another section on the local print media announced, in the wake of the signing of an agreement between Amaya, the Guyana Office for Investment (Go-Invest) and the Ministry of Agriculture, that yet another undertaking was underway towards the creation of a viable dairy industry in Guyana. With the issue of a local dairy industry having long been regarded by both the state and the private sector as an accomplishment that would add significant value to the country’s food security credentials, official public pronouncements, over the years, sought through vigorous advocacy to shift the attention of the country’s agricultural sector in that direction. It failed, one local agriculturalist told the Stabroek Business, because at that time the country’s agricultural sector lacked the phyto-sanitary credentials to meet the standards required of a “world class dairy industry.” The required credentials, it had been argued, depended on large scale investment which was thought to be unaffordable to most of the country’s farmers as well as an “innate sensitivity” to food safety standards which, it was felt, was not, “all those years ago”, a preoccupation with a great many farmers.