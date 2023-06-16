Jagdeo spending a lot of time vilifying me

Dear Editor,

I don’t normally pay attention to Jagdeo’s press conferences on Thursdays, primarily because I have more important matters to attend to, and I refuse to subject myself to his bothersome rhetoric, which I find to be a nuisance. However, several of my friends called me and informed me that Jagdeo has been referencing my name in his recent press conferences, relentlessly attempting to discredit me by accusing me of embezzling funds from the University of Guyana. I addressed this matter and set the record straight a long time ago, but for the sake of those who are new to this issue, I would like to take this opportunity to reiterate that in December 2012, I, Ganesh Mahipaul, borrowed a sum of money, which was less than a million dollars, from the UG Student Society. It is important to note that I repaid every cent of that loan. The borrowed funds were utilized for urgent medical expenses at the time. The five senior members of the UGSS Executive were aware of this borrowing, and there is a paper trail to substantiate this fact.

Admittedly, I made an oversight by not obtaining the approval of the full 22-member executive. However, it is worth mentioning that the UGSS constitution in 2012 allowed for borrowing, though I am unsure if any amendments have been made since then. Jagdeo seems to have nothing else to associate my name with except baseless accusations. However, a man of his stature should refrain from vilifying others. His track record is deeply concerning, and he has yet to address numerous controversies directly implicating him. The public is still eager to know the whereabouts of Su, the infamous Chinese individual who apparently held a special place in Jagdeo’s living room.

The VICE news interview remains fresh in the minds of many. Jagdeo deceived the nation about his marital status, and the treatment Varshnie allegedly endured at his hands is still remembered and evokes sympathy. There are countless other issues relating to corruption in Guyana that surround Jagdeo, but I refuse to waste my time and energy discussing him further. Guyanese citizens are intelligent individuals who are well aware of his true character.

I, however, felt it necessary to clarify the situation since it has come to my attention that he has been mentioning my name frequently as of late. In conclusion, I would like to inform Jagdeo that the English translation of the name ‘Ganesh’ is ‘lord of wisdom,’ and ‘Mahipaul’ means ‘King of Kings.’ I hope he addresses this matter in his next press conference.

Sincerely,

Ganesh Mahipaul