Rejecting Jagdeo and not falling prey to ‘cash for vote grants’

Dear Editor,

Truth be told, I had no fear of the APNU losing its strongholds to the PPP/C, who claimed that they were going to win the Municipalities of Georgetown, New Amsterdam, Linden, Bartica and Mahdia. Well, the constituents in these areas spoke and they did so, through their ballots! Many did not fall prey to the “cash for vote grants.” They took the cash, food and t-shirts without relinquishing their vote. Power to them! I look forward to the speedy disbursement of the approved budgeted subvention for each Neighborhood Democratic Council and Municipality. It is a well-known fact that the PPP/C has withheld funding to the NDCs won by the APNU. The President needs to ensure that the needs of all of Guyana are addressed, and not just party supporters.

However, Editor, GECOM’s silence after the closing of the Polls, with no official statement or press conference by the Chairman or the CEO is a matter of great concern. Voters and candidates alike heard Vice President Jagdeo at his press conference appearing to speak on behalf of GECOM. Is GECOM still an autonomous body or is it an arm of the PPP/C? The Vice-President/General Secretary is being allowed to take control of the affairs of the Nation. He is working assiduously to ensure that democracy and the rule of law become extinct. Not surprisingly, the silence of the 2020 Champions for Democracy is deafening.

Editor, citizens must remain vigilant. Mr. Jagdeo is a dictator who is trying to control all of Guyana by all means necessary. His narcissistic personality was also on full display during the run-up to Local Government Elections. He is bad for Guyana and has been rejected again. Let me publicly congratulate my colleagues in the contested regions for their hard work. Special thanks to our loyal constituents who supported APNU. Let us continue to work together to ensure a massive victory for APNU at the next General and Local Government Elections. We can do it. We will do it. Guyana will RISE again from the ashes of the Ali/Jagdeo regime.

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP