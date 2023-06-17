Photo of boy with agouti wins top prize in Tourism Ministry contest

By Abigail Headley

The top 20 winners in the Ministry of Tourism’s Snap n Share 57 photography competition received their prizes yesterday.

The first place winner, Luke McKenna, received $100,000, a trip for two to Kaieteur Falls, and a dinner for two at the Marriott Hotel. His photo was taken at Wichabai Ranch in Region Nine and depicted a small boy petting an agouti.

McKenna was not present at yesterday’s awards ceremony. Judging in the competition was on the basis of likes on the ministry’s Facebook page.

The second place winner was Lynmarie De’metro and her entry showcased a creek that flowed from the Nappi Falls in Region Nine. De’metro, a teacher, told the small audience that her photo was birthed when she gave her students a trip to her village as an incentive for their co-operation with her. Her prizes were a cellular phone from GTT, $75,000 cash and a day tour along the Essequibo River.