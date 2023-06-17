Guyana News

Work underway on $847m water treatment plant at Parika

GWI Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh (third from left) and Project Manager, Richard Persaud (second from left) with Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited Director and Chief Executive Officer, Rajkumar Gupta ((second from right), Group Chief Financial Officer, Anil Chauhan (right) and Group Director, Sanjay Agrawal (left) at the project site yesterday. (GWI photo)
Construction has started on an $847m water treatment plant at Parika, East Bank Essequibo that will serve some 12,000 residents from Ruby, going all the way to St Lawrence when completed in 2024.

The project is being funded by the Government of Guyana and is being undertaken by Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited, an international multi-disciplinary environmental services company headquartered in India that specializes in providing turkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal.

