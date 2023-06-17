Construction has started on an $847m water treatment plant at Parika, East Bank Essequibo that will serve some 12,000 residents from Ruby, going all the way to St Lawrence when completed in 2024.
The project is being funded by the Government of Guyana and is being undertaken by Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited, an international multi-disciplinary environmental services company headquartered in India that specializes in providing turkey services in water and wastewater collection, treatment, and disposal.