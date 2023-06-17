Golden Jaguars hunting `gold’ at Concacaf Gold Cup

History, and not necessarily playing form will be against the Golden Jaguars this evening when they oppose Caribbean rival Grenada in the opening round of the CONCACAF Gold Cup preliminaries at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

The Guyanese possess a losing record against the ‘Spice Boys’, winning seven of the matches whilst suffering nine defeats alongside a solitary draw. Delving deeper, in the last 10 meetings between the nations, Guyana has a record of three wins and seven losses. On closer analysis, Guyana possesses a record of two wins and three losses in the previous five matches against the Grenadians.