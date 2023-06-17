Terrence Archer’s class of 1987 was too good for Grenada

Says Charwayne Walker

Guyana’s national football team led by Pele Football Club’s Terrence Archer won a two match series against the Grenada senior national team 1-0 in an international Goodwill Series in July 1987 here.

In the opening game played at the world-famous Georgetown Cricket Club ground, Bourda the visitors came from behind to earn a credible draw. Guyana went ahead in the 14th minute when Shawn “Putty” Williams converted a penalty after Deon Barnwell sent Adrian Forde away with an accurate pass inside the box and he was brought down by defender Kelly Jack. Grenada duly equalised in the 23rd minute when Rudolph Alexander sent through Franklyn Drayton who wormed his way past two Guyanese defenders and fired a right footer that gave Guyana’s custodian Gerald Austin Williams no chance. In the series finale played at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground Guyana triumph 3-0 winning the two-match series one nil. Guyana opened the scoring in the 6th minute through Trevor `Lanny’ Maxwell. Guyana’s second goal came in the 80th minute went Barnwell converted a header courtesy of an Elson `Chiddi Kong’ Hinckson corner. Lawrence `Coachie’ Arjoon’s goal in the 89th minute finished the Grenadians off.