Artificial Insemination of cattle done at Aranaputa

Artificial Insemination (AI) which is the placement of semen suspension into the female Reproductive tract was conducted on 66 animals at Aranaputa, North Rupununi by Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) staff on 9th -10th June, 2023.
This AI Programme for Cattle fulfills a promise made to the people of the community by President Irfaan Ali when he visited the community two months ago, a release from the GLDA said. Other promises delivered include the provision of planting materials i.e. peanuts and cassava sticks.