Berbician charged over live ammo

Thirty-seven-year-old Patrick Waldron, of Lot 134 Carder Hill, New Amsterdam, Berbice, appeared at the George-town Magistrate’s Court on Friday before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel-Isaacs Marcus to answer to the charge of illegal possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that on 14th June, at 134 Carder Hill, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Waldron had in his possession 12 9 mm rounds of live ammunition. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Court Prosecutor did not object to bail but however requested that the accused report to the Central Police Station every first Friday of each month commencing on 7th July, 2023.

Bail was granted in the sum of $100,000 and the matter was adjourned to July, 4th, 2023. The matter was transferred to the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.