Cocaine-in-biscuit wrappers accused sentenced to four years

After a month-long trial at the Grove/ Diamond Magistrate’s Court, Unique Sunshine London, a Haslington woman who was busted back on September 14, 2022 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri for trafficking a quantity of cocaine, was on Friday sentenced to four years.
According to the head of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), James Singh, London appeared before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce and was found guilty of the offence. She was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment and fined $16,782,000.