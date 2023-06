Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud yesterday said that her ministry has taken note of a serious allegation made against a government official by a 16-year-old girl and the matter is being investigated.

In a brief statement on her Facebook page, Persaud said that the Child Care and Protection Agency is carrying out a full investigation.

“All support will be provided to the young lady. Our women and girls must be safe and no one is above the law”, she said.