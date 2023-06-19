Dharamlall going on leave so rape allegation can be probed

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall has been granted permission by President Irfaan Ali to proceed on administrative leave in the wake of an allegation that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

The President yesterday told Stabroek News that Dharamlall requested leave to facilitate any investigation into the allegation and he agreed to the request. He did not state when the requested leave takes effect. Dharamlall has not made any public statement on the allegation.

Stabroek News has been reliably informed that the girl who made the allegation is now in the care of the Child Care and Protection Agency of the Ministry of Human Services and officers, as of yesterday, were proceeding with a forensic interview.