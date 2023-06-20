Opposition, civil society groups protest against Dharamlall

Protestors yesterday braved the midday heat and called for an impartial investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct and for Government Minister and Member of Parliament, Nigel Dharamlall, to step down from his posts.

Dozens of protestors, including members of the Opposition assembled in front of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Fort Street, Kingston, Georgetown where Dharamlall’s office is located. The protestors, many of whom were from the Opposition chanted, “Dharamlall must go!”; “Ali don’t turn your face!” as they held placards calling out female members of government for being silent on the issue.