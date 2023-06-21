Opposition ramps up call for Dharamlall’s removal from office

The opposition yesterday amplified their call for the Minister of Local Government Nigel Dharamlall to be removed from office given that he has been arrested on rape allegations.

In their second day of protest, opposition members joined by residents of Linden carried out a peaceful protest outside of the Office of the President on Vlissingen Road in Georgetown.

Following his arrest and subsequent $1 million bail, opposition supporters are pushing for detention without the option of bail until a comprehensive investigation is finished. This along with being permanently ousted and barred from holding any governmental position.