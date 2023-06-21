Robbery convict remanded over snatching of cop’s chain

A 20-year-old robbery convict appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday charged with snatching a policeman’s chain.

William Goodasaul, 20, of Lot 494 ‘C’ Field, Sophia, appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty and denied the charge of robbery with aggravation. It is alleged that on June 11 at Camp and Quamina streets, Georgetown, while being in the company of another, he robbed Ronaldo Torres of one gold chain valued $150,000.

According to the police prosecutor, Goodasaul is known to the police since he was charged for a similar offence and that matter is presently ongoing. The accused is currently on bail on the condition that he reports to the police which he has not done.