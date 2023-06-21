Zeelugt man gets four years for ganja in backpack

A 27-year-old, father of four, of Zeelugt Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, was yesterday sentenced to four years imprisonment together with a fine of $2 million after confessing to a drug trafficking charge.

Akeem Archer appeared the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rhondel Weever to answer to the charge.

During his first court appearance in March, Archer had denied having 2.33 kilograms of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking on March 16, at Lombard Street, Charlestown, Georgetown. However, during a hearing yesterday, Archer opted to plead guilty to the charge after being on remand for three months.