Police raid at Stabroek Market unearths cannabis

One person is now police custody after a police search at Stabroek Market on Monday unearthed 35.9 grammes of cannabis.

According to a police report the raid was conducted on Monday between 1650 and 1700 hours in front of Stabroek Market where they saw a group of men standing at the entrance of the market gate. One of the men was seen with a bulky plastic bag and upon seeing the police he pushed the black plastic bag through the grill of the gate and the bag fell on a wire. The ranks became suspicious and apprehended him. As the police attempted to retrieve the bag, another male known to the police grabbed the bag and pulled it away, tearing it open. A quantity of small transparent zip-lock plastic bags containing leaves, seeds, and stems, fell out of the bag and the identifiable male then escaped with the black plastic bag containing the remaining contents.