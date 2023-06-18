PPP/C congress long overdue

With PPP/C General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo promising that the party’s long-awaited congress will be held either later this year or early next year, sources say that membership has “grown exponentially” and the number of delegates will be the highest since the party was formed.

“It is normally one delegate to three financial members, or five or ten, but this time around that number will definitely increase because the overall membership has grown exponentially. So beforehand, the elections, the Central Exec [Central Executive Committee] will decide on the ratio [of] membership per delegate,’ a source close to the process told the Stabroek News.