Dear Editor,

The Local Government Election (LGE) results confirmed the PPP’s rising star, and the PNC’s sinking ship raising concerns about a very weakened Opposition and its likely dismal performance in the 2025 General and Regional elections. Notwithstanding, the PPP must not be found gloating but should be doing some serious introspection. Many say the PPP leaders have become very arrogant and aloof, and that would be its downfall if it does not change in a hurry as we head towards 2025. If a viable Third Force emerges, that will prove interesting for the PPP as well as PNC.

The PNC lost the LGE before it went into the elections. The PNC not contesting in 291 of the 610 constituencies was a surrender to the PPP. If they could not put together candidates’ lists for those not-contested areas, what does it say about the PNC’s political capacity and their chances of winning in 2023? The PNC’s retention of Linden was spectacular, but the PNC lost seats in Georgetown and New Amsterdam, and lost almost 2,000 votes to the PPP in Linden. The PPP picked up PNC crossover votes in those 3 areas, as well as other areas they won. The PNC did not appear to have picked up crossover votes from the PPP. The PNC boasts that it accomplished its revised objectives, never mind the bar was set very low and they picked the low-hanging fruits. The PNC yielded 291 constituencies to the PPP without a fight. The PPP won 66 of the 80 Local Authority Areas (LAAs) – over 75%. The PNC’s narrow wins in 14 Local Authority Areas is underwhelming and troubling, for a party that won 31 seats in the 2020 elections. The PPP won 906 of 1220 seats overall.

No wonder the PNC’s Mr. Bond reportedly said, “any party leader who claims the recent June 12 local government polls were a success for the PNCR-led A partnership For National Unity (APNU) is both ‘delusional and a liar.’ ” (“Bond calls out PNC/R leaders as ‘Delusional Liars’ regarding LGEs outcome,” Chronicle, June 14, 2023). Similarly, former Minister Patterson reportedly lauded the fact that the PNC-led APNU coalition did maintain control of its strongholds such as Georgetown and Linden. In the same breath, however, he pointed out that it did so despite a lukewarm Opposition campaign, an Opposition which is “not overwhelmingly popular” and at a time when the party is facing internal revolt within its ranks. Patterson further commented that areas of concern for the Opposition are voter apathy, internal disunity, muddled messaging and lack of youth involvement. He noted that should the Opposition manage to resolve these issues, “the road to 2025 (General and Regional Elections) will be an interesting journey.” (“Norton’s popularity dwindles as Opposition members challenge his handling of APNU’s LGE defeat,” GT, June 15, 2023).

Overall, the PPP did very well, although detractors say that for the amount of money spent on the campaign, results should have been much better. It does not appear that handing out cash grants early influenced voters’ choice or turnout much. The PPP had a more diverse support attracting PNC crossovers, while the PNC obtained mostly its core support in traditional stronghold areas. The election results give the PPP some cause for celebration, but for the PNC, there is much reason for lamentation. PNC leaders may realize they are in trouble and seek new leadership as they regroup with the 2025 General elections in mind. Now, with a 75%+ victory, the PPP must deliver on all election promises.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall