 Big domino contest for Kiltairn

Dear Editor,

On Saturday July 1, 2023, the Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee (MJVC), a non-profit organization located at Eversham Village, East Corentyne, Berbice will host the largest domino tournament in the country at Kilairn Community Lodge. The tournament will start at 1:00 PM and several domino teams from the various Neighbourhood Democratic Councils in Region 6 from as far as from Canje; Fyrish-Gibraltar-Courtland; Whim, Lancaster-Liverpool-Manchester-Alness; to Nurney-Limlair-Kildonan,-Bushlot; Eversham-Kiltairn-Brighton,to Leeds, No. 51 and 52 and Union and Skeldon are expected to participate. Other domino teams from the region are also invited to participate.

For centuries, domino has been a

regular indoor sporting activity among friends and relatives within the many villages on the Corentyne and elsewhere in Guyana, but there has never been any wide-ranging tournament competition among other teams in the Region. This is the first of its kind and it is expected to attract hundreds of supporters from each team, which means that the spotlight will be in Kiltairn Village. There will be cash prizes and trophies for the two winning teams and the two best players.

In Guyana and other parts of the Caribbean, domino has become a family game, it is played mostly on weekends and is a symbol of unity and togetherness and a test of one’s patience, endurance, and knowledge of the game. It is a testimony to our enriched social culture and shared heritage as a nation. The Macedonia Joppa Voluntary Committee is proud to sponsor the July 1, 2023, domino tournament under the “One Guyana” initiative and thanks everyone for participating and looks forward to a friendly and peaceful tournament. Following the domino tournament, which is scheduled to end at 8:00 PM, there will be a karaoke singing competition and a dance.

Sincerely,

Dr. Asquith Rose, MJVC Chair

Vanessa Ross-Albert, MJVC Public Relations Director