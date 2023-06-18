Ridiculous that the gov’t competed in the local elections

Dear Editor,

The Government of Guyana used state funds to create an unfair elections competition in the 12 of June 2023 local government elections. Their motive was clear. What we had for an election was a government competing against local groups and individuals for more power than what they already have in Parliament and as government. Local Government Elections should only be for local groups and individuals, whose parties do not hold seats in Parliament, or regional levels of government. That was the recommendation of an MP in state paper 4 of 1980. Laws need to be enacted that governments, members of parliament, and regional councilors cannot campaign for local government elections when they are already members of parliament or regional councilors.

In no way, Editor, could local groups and individuals compete against a government which has billions of dollars at its disposal. Ministers and Members of Parliament do use their status also to collect large sums of money for party promotion, and we are aware that money plays a great role in elections campaigns. What is worse is that we do not have any law in place to stop the government from using state funds to campaign. It is so sad to see the unfair political competition especially when the government says we are ‘One Guyana’ and that people have equal rights, yet as a government, they provided no financial support for local groups and individuals for PR and constituency elections.

The Government handed out 8.5 billion dollars in cash grants, which used to be distributed just before the close of schools, but this time they gave out the money one week prior to local government election to give the perception that they are a caring government, and that people should vote for the government in power. But when schools reopen, come September, there will be no money for the new school year. The cash grant was a sweetener for votes, this will create a culture where people will be waiting for money before they vote, which creates a dangerous precedent. What it does is create a bribery culture to win an election, or for whatever people want. Laws have to be put in place to stop such behaviour by the central government at all elections.

Editor, one week before the election, the government came into the Yarrowkabra Constituency 1, Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra Local Authority Area, and claimed that they are giving out $1. 3B dollars in road contracts. They had persons signing up, on the perception that if they are seen participating in any PDM or APNU activity, they will be discriminated against by not receiving any more government contracts or any future benefits. The government’s subliminal message was that other groups or parties do not have the finances to offer people anything for their votes. But Editor, with all of the political bribes, PDM still did well in constituency 1 and 2 for our first election… without finance. PDM takes this opportunity to thank the people of Hauraruni/Yarrowkabra for their support… directly and indirectly.

Sincerely,

Michael Carrington

PDM Leader