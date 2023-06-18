Both parties cling to their ethnic support base at expense of their national commitment to a united Guyana

Dear Editor,

As a nation we can only get better and grow stronger if we do things the way it should be done and respect everyone as our equal as we should.

A quick stroll through the pages of Facebook will give you a pretty good idea of how our grass roots see and respond to things. The often-abusive expletives from their minds via their keyboards is shocking and instructive at the same time. Leadership at all levels and particularly at the political one must take serious note of how they impact on this group.

We are accustomed to living in a politically divisive country where mixed messages are transmitted to the minds of the masses. In one breath they are told that their government is a government for all the people and in other sections of the upper and lower leadership of government they refer to their opponents as “These People” a clear distinction by definition that there are “Us” and then there are “Them” (those people).

Editor why is there this determined strategy to subliminally differentiate and divide instead of genuinely striving to weave all Guyanese into one single piece of the national fabric. So, some may argue that we are all not the same. Well, I say correct to a point. We may be culturally different especially by religion and some distinct habits because of the places we came from originally and how we are brought up. However, politically as a nation we are one. One People, One Nation, One Destiny as our national slogan says.

The more we drive wedges of division the less likely we are to grow and develop. Using these wedges as tools to divide could only be interpreted as implements to keep the grass roots in ignorance of their true potential and just serve as mouth pieces for their respective parties in a slavish way.

The recent LGE gave a clear indication of our division by race. Even the best or supposedly best intentions by the PPP/C to attract crossovers were mainly futile.

In the Stabroek News (06-15-23) under the headline “We have a plan to change the city”, The V.P Mr, Jagdeo, said and I quote “Those candidates will not be thrown aside, or suddenly can’t see me or any PPP official again…. once you enter our family that’s it, we cling to you”.

Editor that strongly implies that all others unless you join the family are not easily permitted to meet with the PPP. Well, if that is not divisive then please enlighten me.

As an example of that attitude, I was invited to do a Mashramani project for the PPP a few years ago before Covid and enjoyed close and friendly contact with the current VP whom I was told held me in good stead. My other contact person was Mr. Kwame McCoy who was very cordial and accommodating whenever I needed to see him. Just a couple of weeks ago I happened to be at Mr. McCoy’s office not to see him but for other business. I asked if I could briefly see him to say hello. The response I received was that Mr. McCoy was about to leave and could not see me. Now how much time it would have taken him to just say Hi. Even if just to keep the relationship alive. Perhaps I am not family any longer (smile).

As a citizen of Guyana, I have an inerrant right to choose or not choose to belong to any party. As things are currently, I have some difficulty choosing but I will exercise my freedom as a citizen to speak out impartially on things which appear wrong to me.

Both established parties are less than convincing in their rhetoric, and one even has serious issues of credibility and needs to fix them and come again. The other also has similar issues but is somehow trying to reform itself from being less Marxist to a more liberal crossover open market economy which it claims to be inclusive.

However, at their most basic selves they both cling to and embrace their ethnic support base at the expense of their national commitment to encourage and embrace a united Guyana. The fact that they both must include mixed races has always been primarily to win votes. Of course, I am not, suggesting though it may appear so, that the other opposing races are only for window dressing since many are sincere party supporters who would like to see greater unity among us.

Editor, finally, we ought to consider a finishing academy for our wannabe politicians who even though may be academically astute are socially raw on the edges.

They must be taught the art of political diplomacy and not just open their mouths to get praises from their seniors but also open their doors to meet, mingle and be of good standing. They should not embroil themselves in verbal public battles like were reported recently at LGE polling stations.

I Love Guyana but am skeptical about embracing “One Guyana” until I can get a better understanding of what this ambiguous slogan means.

Oh, and one more thing, Editor, The Harpy Eagle on the South Ruimveldt Roundabout, while a great idea to recognize this powerful bird of prey, the one I see appears more of pigeon than one of power. It’s such a poor expression of the subject and example of true Guyanese talent.

Sincerely,

Bernard Ramsay