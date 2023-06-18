Speculation on gas to energy project

Dear Editor,

If the Attorney-General (A-G) said in the ongoing case that it is in the best interests of the State to go ahead with the Gas-to-Energy project (GtE) then he is getting into the realm of speculation and asking the judge and the public to trust him. Against all the norms of decent democracy, nothing has been laid in Parliament to show how this project will benefit the State. The interested public has no way of checking the cost calculations to see if the GtE can indeed lower the price of electricity to whatever figure the A-G, in his supposed capacity as guardian of the public interest, claims.

In fact, if the litigation succeeds in stopping the GtE it could rescue the State from a bad deal, especially when far better alternatives exist. Even if it only pauses the GtE, it will allow the government to publish sufficient transparent financials to prove the viability of the project one way or the other.

Yours faithfully,

Alfred Bhulai