JFF ‘working assiduously’ to resolve issues with Reggae Girlz

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – The Jamaica Football Federation said it was at fault concerning several grievances aired over social media by members of the women’s national team about its lack of support for them ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Several leading players, including Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw, expressed their “utmost disappointment” with the JFF regarding their preparations for the World Cup, which kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

The grievances ranged from non-payment of contractually agreed upon compensation to complaints of poor planning, transportation, accommodation, and training conditions.

In response, the JFF said in a statement it will work hard to rectify the issues and took full responsibility for the issues.

“The JFF has heard the concerns of the Reggae Girlz, and we are taking them seriously,” the statement indicated. “We acknowledge that things have not been done perfectly, and we are working assiduously to resolve them.

“We will continue to support the team in every way possible, so that they can be successful at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.”

The players said their preparations had been hindered by the distractions off the field and urged the national governing body to do better.

“Qualifying for a second World Cup is something most never imagined or thought possible for the Reggae Girlz,” the players wrote in an open letter posted on social media.

“At a time where we should be focused solely on preparing to compete on the world’s largest stage, we are unfortunately compelled to express our utmost disappointment with the JFF.”

The letter stated: “On multiple occasions, we have sat down with the federation to respectfully address concerns resulting from sub-par planning, transportation, accommodation, training conditions, compensation, communication, nutrition, and accessibility to proper resources.

“We have also showed up repeatedly without receiving contractually agreed upon compensation.”

The Girlz also indicated in the letter: “We were told that all our requests and concerns would be resolved in a timely manner. Unfortunately, that time has expired, and once again our questions go unanswered and our concerns unresolved.

“In recent months, due to extreme disorganisation of camp logistics, we have missed several official FIFA friendly matches. This will undoubtedly impact our preparations for Australia.

“The Reggae Girlz consist of professionals and collegiate footballers who are spread across the world. To be left questioning whether a camp will even take place two or three days before the expected start is unprofessional and often unfairly prohibitive for some of our players.”

JFF president Michael Ricketts said earlier this year the governing body was struggling to find the money to fund the World Cup campaign.

The dispute is the latest between the Girlz and the JFF with previous disagreements revolving around the coaching style of former head coach Vin Blaine, as well as terms and conditions of engagement.

The Reggae Girlz, who lost all three matches at their first World Cup four years ago, begin their 2023 campaign against France on July 23 in Sydney.