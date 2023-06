United We Stand wheelsmen, Alex Leung and Aaron Newton along with Clivecia Spencer emerged victorious in their respective categories when the Guyana Cycling Federation’s flagship National Championship got under yesterday at the National Park.

Leung, rode off with the spoils of the juvenile category while Newton raced away with the first place junior trophy.

As expected, Team Coco’s Spencer won the female 25-lap event in 1:10.52s leading Savannah Hyles and Abigail Jeffrey onto the podium.