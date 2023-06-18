Dropout turned activist Amanda Persaud advocates for Essequibo Islands secondary school

A farmer, 37-year-old Patricia Amanda Persaud holds a number of positions in several voluntary organisations in her Western Hogg Island, Essequibo River community and strongly recommends the establishment of a secondary school or a secondary department to meet the needs of the student population in Hogg Island, Caria Caria, Great Troolie Island and mainland Buckhall.

The community activist, who was a high school dropout said: “I know what it is to be denied a secondary education. I would recommend the establishment of a secondary school or secondary department at Caria Caria and teachers be assigned to teach there. It would be easier for parents to look after their children. It would cut costs and be less traumatic for children being uprooted and sent to the dorms or with other families where they will have to readjust. If there is a secondary school or a well-equipped secondary department in the islands, a boat can drop students from Troolie island and Buck Hall to Caria Caria and another boat can drop students from Hogg Island to Caria Caria.”