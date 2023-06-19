Murder of Good Hope construction worker still being investigated – police

Police are still investigating the murder of Surajpaul Etwaroo, the 38-year-old construction worker of Lot 380 Good Hope, Phase One, East Coast Demerara, who was killed some three months ago at Sideline Road, Good Hope, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said yesterday.
However, the dead man’s brother, Ferose Etwaroo, told Stabroek News recently he’s calling on the Guyana Police Force for justice in his brother’s death. He related that back in February, the suspect was placed on bail at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court and failed to show for his second court appearance. The case was adjourned until July 6.