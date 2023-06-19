Sad Father’s Day for Penal dad as daughter found dead at law chambers

(Trinidad Guardian) It’s a devastating Father’s Day for widower Jewanlal Ragoonath, as he mourns the loss of his youngest daughter, Tricia Raghoonath.

Her lifeless body was discovered inside the Roopnarine and Company Law Chambers on Lord Street in San Fernando on Friday night.

Her fiancé, PC Raphael Rocke, and her sister, Tara Samlal, were the ones to make the discovery around 11:30 pm.

Raghoonath, 39, of Bownath Trace, Penal, had been working as a secretary at the law firm for the past ten years.

Speaking at their home yesterday, Jewanlal said every morning he woke up early and cooked for his children before they left for work.

“I am getting down in age so after I finish cooking I would go back and sleep,” he said. The devoted father said Raghoonath was thoughtful and kind and would always plan surprises for her family.

“Every Father’s Day she would give me a surprise. She always planned something for me,” he added, wiping away tears.

The night before her death, Jewanlal said Raghoonath complained of feeling tired so she went to bed early, promising to wake up early to do laundry before leaving for work.

That day, she failed to come home and the family grew worried.

Raghoonath’s fiance, a police constable attached to the Oropouche Police Station, whom she planned to marry in September, called the family to enquire about her whereabouts.

Samlal said they spoke to Raghoonath’s co-worker attorney Shanta Balgobin who said she left Raghoonath in the office around 3:30 pm doing paperwork.

Eventually, they found out Raghoonath’s car was still parked at the law chambers.

Samlal said when they peered through a window, they saw her purse and belongings. In a bid to find answers, they broke the glass and entered the building and found Raghoonath’s lifeless body on the ground at the southern end of the chambers.

Raghoonath’s black shoes were also found nearby.

Samlal said she did not think Raghoonath was attacked.

“She was wearing all her jewelry, her belongings were intact and there were no signs of forced entry. We don’t know if she got ill and died. We will only know what happened after they do an autopsy,” Samlal said.

She described her sister as a helpful, kind and loving person who celebrated everything with the family.

“She enjoyed everybody’s company and would send messages to everyone daily,” she added. An autopsy is scheduled to be done on Raghoonath’s body at the Forensic Science Centre on Tuesday. Investigations are continuing.