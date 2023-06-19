Dear Editor,
Guyana could learn from the mother country when it comes to wayward legislators under a cloud. Simply, they usually recuse themselves temporarily from office or Parliament and there follow a short sharp investigation. If found guilty they tend to go back to the pavilion, often slowly, and sometimes out of the ground finitely. Think ex-PM and now ex-MP Boris Johnson. He’s is political Siberia-Oxfordshire after severe censure. His political career is dead. Those under a cloud shower the government with more than water if the boil is not lanced early… Be decisive, Irfaan.
Sincerely,
John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair