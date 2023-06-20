Dharamlall’s absence could put PPP/C under pressure in Parliament

With Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall on a leave of absence to facilitate a rape investigation, the ruling PPP/C can face peril in parliament and would have to depend on the vote of the one-seat joinder list for a majority.
The ruling party holds 33 seats, APNU+AFC 31 and the joinder parties one seat. Since he has taken a leave of absence and faces a serious investigation and possible charges, it is not expected that Dharamlall will attend Parliament anytime soon.