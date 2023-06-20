Bath Settlement men get 35 months each for armed robbery

Balram Latchman called “Chris”, of Lot 13 A Bath Settlement, West Berbice and Marcus Marcel of Estate Road, Experiment, Bath Settlement, West Berbice appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Blairmont’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday to answer to the charge of robbery under arms.
It is alleged that on 14th June, 2023, at about 23:00 hours, at Lot 196 Bath Settlement, Berbice, the two defendants, while being armed with a cutlass, robbed a 55-year-old man. Both the accused pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to them and were each sentenced to 35 months imprisonment.