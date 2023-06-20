Song bird smugglers fined, jailed

A number of persons were recently caught attempting to smuggle song birds out of Guyana and were penalised in accordance with the provisions of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act (2016). According to a statement yesterday from the Guyana Wildlife Conservation and Management Commission (GWCMC), they were:

Harrigobin Lalta, who was fined $1 million after being found with 15 song-birds en route to Canada;

Seenarine Ramparshad, who was sentenced to 6 months in prison after being intercepted with 3 song-birds destined for New York City;