Put an end to this mockery and assault on the essence of a democracy

Dear Editor,

This week commenced with the great United States of America observing the official end of African enslavement in that country. Let us look inwards to our own country, Guyana. Now that the dust is settling on the just concluded Local Government Elections, and after citizens have been bombarded by gleeful and sometimes extravagant remarks by the protagonists on all sides of our politically polarized society, the time has come for the sane, sensible and truly concerned patriots to emerge and pursue the goal of development of our human resources so that our youths can benefit from the bounty that beckons. All sides must accept that without a moral rudder to maintain our ship on an even keel there is no chance of avoiding a disastrous national shipwreck.

When I was campaigning in the late 50s early 60s, I spent time visiting residents in the areas contiguous to the Diamond estate. When I complained of the unpleasant odor, many folks did not understand what I was talking about. You see, they grew up accustomed to that odor coming from the factory at Diamond they didn’t recognize it as unpleasant and obnoxious. At the social, political level what is happening to us today unhappily, appears to be the reality in Guyana. In Guyana today, listening to the rantings of certain frontline political leaders, they may well be unaware of how obnoxious they have become, where there is no moral sense, and therefore, no ability to make adjustments so that this, and succeeding generations, can figuratively and literally breathe fresh unpolluted air. The big question Dear Editor, is whether our purported leaders are really interested in a wholesome, or as we hear from the prattling of sounds, a One Guyana.

Earlier, I referred that the dust is settling on our Local Government Elections. The first thing the President can do to heal and not peel this Nation, is to show respect and reverence to the articles of our Constitution which he swore to uphold and that is inclusionary democracy. This means putting an end to this mockery and assault on the essence of a democracy by allowing the local authorities, the financial resources as dictated by the fiscal transfer act and also allowing them to identify qualified persons to manage the technical and administrative partners. Next to retool our educational system so that every boy and girl everywhere in Guyana will be able to develop to their fullest potential and contribute to the grandeur and greatness of Guyana which is beckoning. That Mr. President is the hallmark, the quintessence of leadership.

Sincerely,

Hamilton Green

Elder