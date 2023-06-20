Dear Editor,

The United Nations has proclaimed June 21st as the International Day of Yoga. This resolution was originally proposed by India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in 2015, and garnered support from a remarkable 177 countries. The declaration recognizes that “yoga provides a holistic approach to health and wellbeing.”

Originating from Sanskrit, the word yoga means to join or to unite, referring to the merging of the individual with the universal. Today, yoga is practiced in diverse forms worldwide and its popularity continues to soar. The International Day of Yoga endeavours to enhance global awareness on the many benefits that can be attained through regular practice of yoga.

In partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), a special event and press conference will take place at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, on June 21st. This unique event provides an opportunity to experience the profound wisdom and insights of Sadhguru, a globally renowned Yogi and visionary. Sadhguru will articulate that Yoga goes beyond mere physical postures, bending, or stretching and instead is a transformative possibility to raise human consciousness, fostering care for all life on our planet.

Featuring an address from Audrey Azoulay, the Director General of UNESCO, and a talk by Sadhguru, ‘Craft-ing a Conscious Planet – International Day of Yoga with Sadhguru’ will serve as a major global event to commemorate this important day – celebrated by millions of people across the world.

Sadhguru stands as one of the most influential voices of our era. His work has impacted the lives of hundreds of millions individuals worldwide through his transformational Yoga programs. He has spearheaded groundbreaking ecological and social outreach initiatives, including Save Soil, Rally for Rivers and Cauvery Calling. These initiatives have gained worldwide recognition as catalysts for establishing a blueprint for economically sustainable and socially equitable development. Sadhguru has been invited by many UN and international agencies including the UN, UNEP, IUCN, UNCCD and WEF to engage in discussions about global solutions to the world’s ecological issues.

Yogic practices offered by Sadhguru have been the subject of research conducted by esteemed institutions such as Rutgers University and the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at the Harvard Medical School. These studies have yielded conclusive evidence of the effectiveness of these practices in reducing anxiety and depression, while simultaneously fostering feelings of joy and enhancing work engagement..

Yoga and meditation sessions are offered online and in-person across the world, offering people powerful tools that one can easily incorporate into their lifestyle. You can also celebrate Inter-national Day of Yoga at the Isha Institute of Inner-sciences, in McMinnville, TN or Isha Yoga Center, Los Angeles.

To participate in the International Day of Yoga celebrations by joining the livestream from UNESCO, partaking in free yoga and meditation sessions offered online, in person in a city near you or at our Isha centers, please visit isha.us/IDY.

Yours faithfully,

Awinash Haniff

Volunteer