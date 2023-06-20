Draymond Green declines player option, enters free agency

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is declining his player option for 2023-24, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN and The Athletic yesterday.
The 33-year-old veteran is turning down a $27.6 million salary to enter free agency after winning four NBA titles in 11 seasons with the Warriors. “We will continue to talk to Golden State and explore all options,” Paul told ESPN.
The four-time All-Star averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds in 73 games (all starts) with Golden State in 2022-23.