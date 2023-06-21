Region Two Commander denies any wrongdoing in Dharamlall case

Region Two Commander, Superintendent Khemraj Shivbaran, yesterday rejected accusations that he attempted to pervert the course of justice in relation to a statement from the complainant in the case against Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall.

“I never attempted to pervert the course of justice. They came to me with this screenshot of the information being shared on Facebook and said they have nothing to do with it,” he said, before adding “I acted professionally and if claims of rape or a report was made I would have followed the SOPs [Standard Operating Procedures].”

The senior police officer is accused of being sent to take a statement from the complainant in the rape allegations against Dharamlall.