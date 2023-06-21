New Hayven Merchant Bank cements partnership with Afreximbank

By Marcelle Thomas in Accra, Ghana

Guyana-headquartered New Hayven Merchant Bank yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Accra, Ghana, where among other facilities, it will provide a multi-million dollar credit line to investors in the region.

“This is historic for Guyana and the Caribbean. What this shows is a willingness on the part of Afreximbank to expand their reach beyond the continent [of Africa] and into the Caribbean,” New Hayven Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Floyd Haynes told Stabroek News after yesterday’s signing.

“This opens up so much possibilities for Guyana and the Caribbean region and we are grateful that companies looking for trade financing etcetera, will be able to find that through an agreement which backed up by Afreximbank. New Hayven will screen and motivate qualifying projects for approval,” he added.