African EXIM Bank to open Caribbean office in Barbados

By Marcelle Thomas in Accra, Ghana

With a regional branch to be opened in Barbados soon, the African Export and Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK) will in October host a trade and investment forum in Guyana, as President of the financial institution, Professor Benedict Oramah, yesterday underscored the myriad opportunities the partnership brings to the Caribbean.

“Eleven CARICOM States have so far joined the membership of the Bank through signatures of the Partnership Treaty. In a few weeks, we will formally launch the operations of the Bank’s Caribbean Office in Bridgetown, Barbados. We are connecting African businesses with opportunities in the Caribbean and Caribbean businesses with opportunities in Africa,” the AFREXIMBANK President told the over 4500 attendees from some 110 countries that gathered at the Accra International Conference Centre, in Accra, Ghana for the bank’s 30th annual meeting.