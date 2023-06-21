There must be serious consequences for public figures who prey on the vulnerable

Dear Editor,

Anyone, working for government or otherwise, who engages in activities in the public domain, is a public figure. All public profile actions of a public figure are public and public figures must at all times maintain strict decorum. Sexual abuse must never be a part of their duties.

Public figures (government officials and non-government figures) should act and behave responsibly (morally, ethically). They should not use their office or title for self-enrichment or personal benefits or any other gains or to obtain sexual favours or abuse (sexually or otherwise) others. They should and must conduct themselves appropriately at all times. They should not bring themselves or their office or their government or families into disrepute. Regrettably, that has not been the case with all public officials in Guyana. Several of them, going back to the 1960s, were or have been known to abuse their office or title. And some did or have done so repeatedly including sexually violations; some still do as by those who claim victimhood. Some were or are known to establish a private room in their office premises for peccadillos. None was ever brought to justice. And it is doubtful that any will face justice now. ‘Hush’ money was often passed. When victims complained, they were (are) ignored and further victimized.

I traveled globally to some 100 countries, some multiple times, to conduct research and or to attend academic conferences and or experience different cultures and socio-politico systems. I engaged public figures (elected and otherwise – those in the public domain) in virtually all of them. Most public figures were or are known to take their job responsibilities seriously, and they know how to behave or act in the public domain. They do not exploit or take advantage of the young, innocent, vulnerable, disadvantaged as some public officials did or do in Guyana. In other countries, the (White) developed ones in particular, public officials were (are) brought to account for transgressions especially those that can be described as ‘criminal’ in nature like sexual violations or financial corruption. The nature of the society held (hold) them accountable even for minor indiscretions. They resigned voluntarily or were/are forced out by public pressure if not their leader. Where they fail to do the right honourable thing, the people rose (rise) up forcing them out. In Guyana, hardly anyone is known to be held accountable even when incontrovertible evidence exists that they abused their office. Public pressure is very weak to hold officials accountable; officials have been known to ignore the public.

All public figures in Guyana should be held responsible for their actions. Their behaviour must be beyond reproach. Where they violate trust and fail to resign, their boss must take actions against them. President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo and heads of NGOs should have zero tolerance on abuse of office. There must be serious consequences on those who prey on the vulnerable, weak, and meek and who otherwise violate their oath of office.

Yours sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram