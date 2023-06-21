West Indies women training camp ends today

The West Indies women’s camp in St Lucia will end today as the team prepares to host Ireland in their three-match CG United ODIs and three T20Is.

The West Indies women’s team selction panel recently named a preliminary 18-member squad to participate in the training camp in preparation for the upcoming six-match Series against Ireland Women.

The training camp was held at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia and the players were involved in training and fitness sessions as well as strategic preparations for the three-match CG United One Day International (ODI) Series.