Global insights: India’s strategies for a changing world

By Dr Bertrand Ramcharan
Seventh Chancellor of the University of Guyana Erstwhile Professor at the Geneva Graduate Institute, Fellow of the LSE and Fellow of Harvard University
Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, who visited Guyana recently, has written a thoughtful book, The India Way, that has sharp insights on the emerging global order. Its discussion of ‘Strategies for an Uncertain World’ has been described as ‘brilliant…, indispensable reading’ by a commentator from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.