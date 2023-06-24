Screams of Guyana’s children

A section of our male population believes it is acceptable to sexually harass, sexually assault and rape women and children. These degenerates have been raised to believe that women and children are objects to satisfy their misplaced lust and prolong the symptoms of their sickness. Guyana is a playground for sexual predators and paedophiles.

Guyana’s rape culture is encouraged by those who cannot comprehend or refuse to understand the devastation and harm it causes; those who think of it as an acceptable norm and have tied their hands from making any effort to be among those who advocate to change this culture. People in positions of power, the deranged, the immoral and corrupt of Guyana seem to love protecting sexual predators more than those they hurt.